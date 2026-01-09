Delhi court issues notice to police in Turkman Gate stone-pelting case, next hearing on Jan 13

New Delhi, Jan 9 The Tis Hazari Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the bail applications filed by five accused in the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque stone-pelting case. The court has fixed January 13 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The accused, Mohammad Arib, Kaif, Kashif, Adnan, and Sameer have approached the Tis Hazari Court seeking bail.

The court also issued a notice to the jail superintendent, directing him to submit the medical records and CCTV footage related to all five accused before the next hearing. During the proceedings, the defence counsel alleged that the accused were assaulted inside the jail premises.

Advocate Atul Srivastava has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque stone-pelting case and is representing the Delhi Police in the matter.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police arrested one more accused in connection with the violence that erupted during the demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area of the national capital.

With this latest arrest, the total number of people apprehended in the case has risen to 12.

According to Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Mohammad Imran, also known as Raju, aged 36.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police had stated that around 30 individuals involved in the violence had been identified. The identification was carried out using CCTV footage from the area, body-worn camera recordings of police personnel, and multiple videos that went viral on social media platforms.

Earlier, the police officials said that a summons will soon be issued to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohibbullah Nadvi, asking him to join the investigation. According to police, the MP was allegedly present at the site shortly before the violence broke out. Senior police officials had reportedly requested him to stay away from the immediate vicinity of the demolition site, but he continued to remain in the area prior to the incident.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have intensified their search for YouTuber Salman in connection with the case and are preparing to issue a notice to him. According to police sources, Salman allegedly attempted to disturb public order by using social media platforms. He is accused of calling upon residents to gather at the site during the demolition drive.

The investigation has further revealed that some influential individuals in the locality allegedly used WhatsApp groups to incite residents to assemble at the spot. Police said their intent was to create unrest and obstruct the work of the civic authorities and law enforcement agencies during the demolition operation.

A copy of the FIR, accessed by IANS, outlines the sequence of events leading to the violence. It states that the unrest began at around 12.40 a.m., when police personnel started barricading the encroached government land ahead of the demolition. As barricading was underway, a group of around 30 to 35 people gathered at the spot, raised provocative slogans, and attempted to prevent police from setting up blockades.

