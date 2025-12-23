Delhi court modifies Christian Michel’s bail terms in VVIP chopper case

New Delhi, Dec 23 A Delhi court on Tuesday disposed of a plea filed by British national and alleged middleman Christian Michel James seeking modification of certain bail conditions in a corruption case linked to the alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Granting relief, Special Judge (CBI) Sanjay Jindal of the Rouse Avenue Courts directed that Michel may be released without depositing his passport immediately. However, the court directed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to ensure that Michel does not leave the country. It further directed the British High Commission that, if Michel’s fresh passport is issued, it shall not be handed over to him but must instead be deposited before the trial court.

The order came on a plea filed by Michel seeking modification of certain bail conditions, contending that he was unable to secure his release despite having been granted bail earlier due to the stringent bail terms.

“I don’t think that this order will give any relief to Michel. The legal complexities are multiplied because of the fact that there is a direction to release him. Without documents, how can Michel be released?”

Michel’s lawyer, advocate Aljo K Joseph, told IANS. Three days ago, a special court had ordered Michel’s release in the money laundering case after taking on record his assurance that he would continue to participate in the trial if released from custody.

The Special Court (PMLA) had noted that Michel had remained in custody for nearly seven years during the pendency of the trial, which was equivalent to the maximum punishment prescribed for the alleged offences.

Expressing satisfaction over the order, Michel had then remarked that "law prevailed". However, he could not walk out of jail as the plea relating to the modification of bail conditions in the CBI case was still pending.

Michel is an accused in the Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland and faces multiple charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering.

He was extradited to India from the UAE on December 5, 2018, following which he was arrested by the CBI and later by the ED. Since then, he has been lodged in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

The CBI has alleged that the deal, signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of 12 VVIP helicopters worth around Rs 3,600 crore, resulted in a loss of about Rs 2,666 crore to the exchequer, while the ED has accused Michel of receiving kickbacks amounting to 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore).

--IANS

pds/dan

