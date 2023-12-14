Delhi court rejects bail plea of 2020 riots incident accused Shahrukh Pathan

New Delhi, Dec 14 A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly pointed a pistol at a policeman during the 2020 riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, considering Pathan's conduct during judicial custody, court proceedings, and the serious allegations against him supported by eyewitnesses and video footage, found no grounds to grant bail.

The case revolves around Pathan brandishing a pistol and firing upon a Delhi Police head constable during the communal riots in Jafrabad on February 24, 2020.

The judge noted that the delay in the case was primarily due to co-accused persons purposefully absenting themselves, an accused pleading guilty, and non-production of co-accused Babu Wasim, who had absconded.

The court noted the recovery of a mobile phone from Pathan in prison and expressed dissatisfaction with his conduct, as seen in footage presented in court.

Additionally, Pathan's behaviour during proceedings on November 24, 2021, where he passed a written slip mentioning a phone number to a co-accused, was noted as a factor in denying bail.

The court agreed with the Special Public Prosecutor's submission that eyewitness statements and CCTV footage indicated Pathan's involvement in the riotous mob that fired upon the head constable and other members of the public.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor