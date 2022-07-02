Delhi Court rejects Mohammed Zubair's bail plea , sent to 14-day judicial

The Patiala High Court on Saturday denied Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's bail plea and granted him 14-day judicial custody. The fact-checker was arrested last week for tweeting an objectionable tweet in 2018 that hurt the religious sentiment of a section of Hindus.

Earlier in the day, the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police said that it noted that Twitter handles and accounts supporting Alt News co-founder and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair after his arrest was "mostly" from middle eastern countries" and Pakistan, ANI reported. Ever since his arrest, several posts and hashtags in support of Mohammed Zubair have been floating across social media. As per Delhi police analysis, most of these supportive tweets are from users staying in Middle East countries or Pakistan