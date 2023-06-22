Delhi Court seeks report from DG Prison on gangster's plea seeking transfer from Tihar to Mandoli jail

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday sought a report from the Director General (DG) Prison on a plea by gangster Ankesh Lakra seeking his transfer to Mandoli jail from Tihar Jail on medical grounds.

Lakra is a co-accused of Deepak Boxer in a fake passport case lodged by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Snigdha Sarvaria sought a report from DG Prison considering that jail transfer is in his jurisdiction.

"However, since orders for shifting an accused from one jail to another fall within the jurisdiction of DG, Prisons, therefore, let a report be called from DG, Prisons, Tihar, Delhi with respect to the present application of applicant/accused Ankesh Lakra," the CMM said in the order on June 22.

The court also noted that as per the record, a reply was called by the learned Duty MM from the jail superintendent concerned and a report from Superintendent Jail No. 8/9 Tihar, Delhi and Medical Officer In-charge Jail No. 8/9 was also received.

The matter was listed for further hearing on July 5.

Lakra and Deepak Boxer are also accused of helping Kuldeep alias Fajja flee police custody in GTB Hospital. While fleeing custody, Lakra had suffered bullet injuries in the abdomen.

An application had been moved on behalf of accused Ankesh Lakra for transfer from Jail No. 8, Tihar to Jail No. 13, Mandoli on security and health grounds.

Advocate Virender Mual appeared through video conferencing (VC) for the accused Ankesh Lakra, submitting that the applicant was seeking a transfer from Tihar to Mandoli Jail on health grounds.

It was also submitted that the applicant/accused was previously lodged in Mandoli Jail No 13, prior to his transfer to Jail No. 3 in Tihar.

The counsel also submitted that the applicant was shot twice in the abdomen and requires to be shifted to OPD, adding that the OPD in Tihar is at Jail No. 3 from where the prison authorities had shifted the applicant to Jail No. 8 for security reasons.

Also raising concerns over his client's security, the counsel submitted that he was not safe in Tihar as he has been branded as a member of the Gogi Gang and his rivals, in connivance with the jail authorities, want to eliminate him.

The counsel argued that the applicant's life was at risk at the Tihar cell where he is presently lodged.

