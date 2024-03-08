Delhi court sends gangster Kala Jatheri to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi, March 8 A Delhi court on Friday sent gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri to 14-day judicial custody on expiry of his three-day police remand.

On March 4, Jatheri was granted custody parole for his marriage ceremony scheduled on March 12.

Amid tight security, the gangster was produced before Duty Magistrate Sarthak Panwar of Dwarka Courts, who sent him to judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wason had on March 4 allowed Kala Jatheri six-hour custody parole for his marriage on March 12, followed by the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony on March 13.

Kala Jatheri, who's accused in multiple cases of serious offence, including allegations of running an organised crime syndicate, in which the stringent MCOCA was invoked, had sought parole on humanitarian grounds.

The court, after considering the submissions from both the defence and the Delhi Police, granted relief to Jatheri.

According to the court order, Jatheri will be escorted by the authorities for the marriage ceremony on March 12 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

He has also been allowed to attend the 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony at Jatheri village (in Haryana's Sonipat) on March 13 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The application for custody parole mentioned Jatheri's constitutional right to marriage under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Citing the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, it stressed the importance of marriage as a social obligation and also expressed concerns over the well-being of Jatheri's elderly parents, who are reportedly suffering from age-related diseases and lack of adequate care due to their son's incarceration.

Jatheri is going to get married to Anurag Kumari alias Anuradha. The couple is set to tie the knot in what promises to be a wedding shrouded in secrecy on March 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor