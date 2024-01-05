Delhi court sends Hizbul terrorist involved in 11 terror attacks to 7-day police custody

New Delhi, Jan 5 A Delhi court on Friday sent a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Javed Ahmed Mattoo, an accused in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir, to seven-day police custody.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police in coordination with other agencies on Thursday arrested the 'A++ category' terrorist, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his involvement in a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

On an application moved by the Delhi Police, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali of Patiala House Courts sent Mattoo (32) to police custody for a week. Mattoo a.k.a. Irsad Ahmed Malla alias Ehsan, who hails from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He was allegedly involved in five grenade attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

Wanted in connection with 11 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Mattoo has been evading arrest for the last 13 years.

According to sources, the police are currently in search of the handler responsible for providing arms and ammunition to Mattoo in Delhi.

Mattoo was apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the Nizammudin area, where he had arrived to collect weapons and ammunition from his associates, acting upon the instructions of Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter Services Intelligence.

This arrest is considered a significant breakthrough as it happened just 22 days before Republic Day.

Questioning was underway to learn about Mattoo's intended use of the acquired ammunition.

Sources said that a handler based in Pakistan was orchestrating the delivery of arms and ammunition, directing Mattoo to carry out terrorist activities in J&K and other locations.

Investigators believe in the critical importance of arresting the arms supplier, as Mattoo's capture likely alerted his superiors in Pakistan, potentially prompting a change in their planned actions.

Mattoo, the sole surviving A++-category J&K-based terrorist, had gone underground a decade ago after sustaining injuries in a clash with security forces.

He fled to Nepal as per ISI's instructions to evade the J&K police.

It was also revealed by sources that Mattoo possesses expertise in handling rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), under barrel grenade launchers (UBGL), and AK-47s. An official privy to the probe said that more details will be disclosed once Mattoo's questioning concludes, speculating that he may have entered India through Nepal.

