Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI custody in excise policy case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent deputy CM Manish Sisodia to CBI remand till March 4. The Aam Aadmi Party is staging protests across the country against Sisodia's arrest in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case on Sunday. The party also staged protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital on Monday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that Sisodia was arrested due to political pressure on the CBI. In a tweet, Kerjiwal claimed that most of the agency officers were against arresting the AAP leader but they were “under pressure” from their political bosses.

CBI had released a statement on Sisodia's arrest, claiming he was evasive and not cooperating in the ongoing investigation. “The Remand application says I gave evasive replies. This cannot be a ground for remand. They search my residence on August 19. 2022. I handover my phone. They called me to join the investigation and I joined. I cooperated,” Sisodia's counsel Dayan Krishnan argued.