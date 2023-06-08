Delhi court stays Rajya Sabha Secretariat's order cancelling allotment of Raghav Chadha's Pandara Road bungalow

New Delhi [India], June 8 : Delhi's Patiala House Court has stayed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's order cancelling the allotment of Pandara Road bungalow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha.

The court in its interim order directed that Chadha, who is staying there at the bungalow with his parents shall not be dispossessed from the bungalow without due process of law.

Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik in an order stated that a prima-facie case is made out for issuing directions to the effect that Raghav Chadha shall not be dispossessed from the Bungalow No AB-5, Pandara Road, New Delhi without due process of law.

The balance of convenience also lies in favour of the plaintiff as he is residing in the accommodation along with his parents. Plaintiff would indeed suffer irreparable injury if he is dispossessed without the due process of law, said the Court.

Accordingly, till the next date of hearing, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat is directed not to dispossess the AAP MP from Bungalow No AB-5, Pandara Road, New Delhi without due process of law.

The Court has kept July 10 for further arguements in the matter.

Raghav Chadha in his civil suit stated that on July 6, 2022, was allotted Bungalow No C-1/12, Pandara Park, New Delhi which falls under the category of Type VI Bungalow. Thereafter, on August 29, 2022, Chadha made a representation to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat requesting the allotment of Type-VII accommodation.

The said representation of the AAP MP was considered and on September 3, 2022, in lieu of earlier accommodation, he was allotted Bungalow No AB-5, Pandara Road, New Delhi from Rajya Sabha Pool.

Chadha accepted the allotment and started residing therein along with his parents after carrying out renovation work. It was stated that Chadha took physical possession of the bungalow on November 9, 2022 and the allotment made in his favour was notified in the official gazette.

The aAP MP mentioned that he came to know that the allotment made in his favour had been cancelled arbitrarily and this fact was communicated to him on dated March 3, 2023.

Through the suit, Chadha sought directions that a letter dated March 3, 2023, issued by Rajya Sabha Secretariat may be declared as illegal.

He has also sought a permanent injunction to the effect that the defendant and their associates may be restrained from taking any further action in consequence of the letter dated March 3, 2023, and they may also be restrained from allotting the bungalow to some other person.

Apart from this, Raghav Chadha also sought damages to the tune of Rs 5.50 lakh from the defendant for causing mental agony and harassment, stated the suit.

