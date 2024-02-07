Delhi court summons Kejriwal on February 17 on ED's plaint of non-compliance

New Delhi, Feb 7 A Delhi court on Wednesday issued summons to Arvind Kejriwal to appear on February 17. The Delhi Chief Minister was summoned on the ED's complaint of non-compliance against him.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of not complying with its summons to him in connection with its probe in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, who presided over the case, said that she had taken cognisance of the complaint.

"...summons are being issued to him to appear on February 17," the judge said.

Earlier in the day, the judge had reserved her order on the ED's complaint. The ED had submitted that it had concluded the arguments in the matter.

“I am posting the matter for order at 4 PM,” the court had said.

The ED, on January 31, issued fresh summons to Kejriwal, and he was told to appear before it on February 2. That was the fifth summon issued to the AAP Convenor.

On February 3, Additional Solicitor General (ASG), SV Raju made submissions on behalf of the ED before the court.

The ED had issued a fourth summons to Kejriwal on January 13, asking him to appear before it on January 18.

On February 2, the AAP said that Kejriwal did not appear before the ED for questioning, and also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wants to topple the Delhi Government.

"Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. The party calls the summon 'unlawful'. We will comply with the lawful summons. PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government. We will not allow this to happen," the AAP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor