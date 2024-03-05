Delhi court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet in MDMA haul case

New Delhi, March 5 A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case concerning a significant MDMA drugs seizure originating from Belgium.

Special Judge (NDPS) Ekta Gauba Mann of the Tis Hazari Courts has scheduled arguments for the framing of charges against the accused, Mohit Jaiswal, on March 11.

The accused has been in custody since July 13, 2023, and has been provided with a copy of the charge sheet.

Acting on an Interpol reference, the CBI had intercepted a drugs consignment weighing 3.6 kg, leading to the arrest of an individual in July 2023 from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI had said that two parcels containing MDMA, a psychotropic substance, were seized from the Foreign Post Office on Kotla Road, Delhi.

Subsequently, a case was registered against a person named Anil Kumar Yadav and unidentified individuals under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

According to the investigation, Jaiswal attempted to take delivery of the parcels at a post office in Baraut, Prayagraj, but fled upon sensing the presence of the CBI team.

He was eventually apprehended on July 13, 2023, as he was found to be connected to the parcels containing MDMA.

The CBI said that Jaiswal's involvement and direct connection to the parcels containing MDMA established his criminal culpability. Anil, who is linked to Jaiswal, remains absconding, further implicating Jaiswal in the drugs trafficking scheme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor