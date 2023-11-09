Delhi court takes cognisance of ED supplementary charge sheet in PFI money laundering case

New Delhi, Nov 6 A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against accused Syed Mohd Kasim Ibrahim in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last month filed a supplementary charge sheet against Ibrahim, its Special Public Prosecutor N. K. Matta, along with advocate Mohd Faizan Khan, had said that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.

On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta said that there was prima facie sufficient material to proceed against Ibrahim -- Secretary of accused company, Tamil Nadu Foundation Trust -- and issued production warrant against him.

Ibrahim is currently in judicial custody.

The court has also summoned the representative and its Managing Trustee, M Mohammed Ismail, on December 12, the next date of hearing.

The case revolves around the alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over several years.

The PFI was banned by the government in late September, 2022 due to its alleged links with terror activities.

The ED has initiated the case based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terrorism-related activities, which are punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The ED has claimed that the accused and other members associated with the PFI engaged in collecting funds through donations, hawala transactions, banking channels, and more.

These funds were alleged to be used for unlawful activities and the commission of various offenses.

