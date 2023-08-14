Delhi court upholds conviction, but commutes jail term of man in sodomising kid case

New Delhi, Aug 14 A Delhi court has upheld the conviction of Kuldeep Singh for sodomising a minor boy in 2010, but commuted his prison term from three years to five months.

Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Sharma took into consideration Singh's lengthy trial period of around 13 years, the absence of any prior criminal record, and his disadvantaged financial status.

Singh was convicted by a magisterial court in December 2019, charged under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offenses) and 342 (wrongful confinement). The court then handed down a three-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

The judge upheld the metropolitan court's decision, pointing out the consistency and clarity of the victim's testimony. The victim detailed the unnatural act of intercourse perpetrated by the accused and identified him accurately in court. Medical evidence aligned with the victim's account, reinforcing his credibility.

Furthermore, the court acknowledged the victim's narrative of being gagged by the accused, unable to seek help. This unlawful restraint led the court to affirm that Singh had wrongfully confined the minor.

“There is nothing which could shatter the veracity of the child victim, his father or falsify the claim of the prosecution,” the court said.

It said the magisterial court had rightly convicted the accused.

While the court upheld the conviction, it deemed it necessary to alter the sentence and fine due to the extensive trial duration and Singh's lack of prior criminal history.

Taking into consideration his impoverished circumstances, the court revised the sentence to five months of imprisonment, reflecting the period he had already spent in custody, and a fine of Rs 5,000.

