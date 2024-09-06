Delhi Crime: 11-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Government School Teacher in Classroom in Sultanpuri

An 11-year-old student of a government school was allegedly sexually assaulted in her classroom in the Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi on Friday, triggering protests.

Delhi Police said as per the statement of the victim, an 11-year-old girl student of the 7th class of Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya H Block Sultan Puri, an FIR u/s 74, 351 BNS and 10 Pocso Act has been registered at PS Sultan Puri based on the account that the teacher allegedly touched her inappropriately. Her counselling and medical examination is being conducted. The accused, a 45-year-old male named Satish has been arrested. He was conducting self-defence classes free of cost through an NGO. He is not a regular teacher at the school. The investigation is in progress.

#WATCH | Delhi | A student of Sultanpuri govt school allegedly molested by her teacher.



Her father says, "I received a call from my daughter, who is 11 years old, from someone's phone. She was crying and she said that my Karate teacher had touched me inappropriately and also… pic.twitter.com/GC6XUkyECe — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

"I received a call from my daughter, who is 11 years old, from someone's phone. She was crying and she said that my Karate teacher had touched me inappropriately and also threatened me. We went to the principal, but she was supporting that teacher. We wanted the principal to take action. We are here (at the police station) but no action has been taken so far...We want that teacher must be punished and the principal must be suspended as she is supporting that teacher," the victim's father said to the news agency ANI.

A senior police officer said the family members and their neighbours gathered outside the police station and demanded action against the teacher. According to the victim's father, his daughter called him in the afternoon, stating that her sports teacher touched her inappropriately during the class and threatened her during the act.

He further said that they approached the school principal and also informed the local police about the matter. Further investigation is underway.