Delhi Crime: 20-Year-Old Shot Dead Outside Residence in Seelampur; Police Launch Manhunt for Killers (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through North East Delhi's Seelampur area, a 20-year-old man, Sameer, was shot dead near his grandmother’s residence on Sunday night. The assailants, who remain unidentified, fled the scene immediately after the attack. According to police sources, Sameer was out for a walk around 8 PM after having dinner when the shooting occurred. Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots, and locals rushed to the scene to find Sameer lying injured. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. His father, Kamaruddin, expressed deep anguish and confusion, stating, "Someone shot him, but it is not yet known who did it. He had gone out for a walk after dinner. We don’t know what happened." Delhi Police have registered a case of murder and launched a full investigation. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the culprits, and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned for clues. Multiple police teams have been deployed across the district to track down the assailants, and a forensic team has also been called in to examine the crime scene. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police are also investigating whether there was any personal enmity or other angle involved in the killing. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken, and the culprits will be brought to justice at the earliest.

This tragic killing follows closely on the heels of another shocking incident that occurred just a week earlier in New Seelampur. On April 17, 17-year-old Kunal was fatally stabbed in the J-Block area of Jhuggi, New Seelampur. He was rushed to JPC Hospital by his family but was declared brought dead. Police swiftly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Given the seriousness of the crime, the Operations Wing of the North East District Police joined local efforts. On April 18, a breakthrough came with the arrest of 19-year-old Zikra, daughter of Sameer, from New Seelampur. Further raids across Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh—covering Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, and Amroha—led to the arrest of several others.

In total, police have apprehended seven individuals, including two women, and detained two juveniles. The accused have been identified as Sahil (18), Sohaib (35), Nafish (32), Aneesh (19), Zahida (42), Vikas (29), and the two minors aged 17 and 15. Investigations revealed that the murder was the result of an old rivalry between Kunal and Sahil, and was carried out with the help of co-conspirators, including Zikra and the juveniles. The back-to-back killings have alarmed residents and local authorities alike, prompting calls for increased patrolling, better youth outreach, and a deeper investigation into the rising trend of violent crimes in the area.