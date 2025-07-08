Delhi Crime: 22-Year-Old Woman, Girl Found Murdered Inside House in Civil Lines Area; Murder Suspect Absconding

A 22-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl were found murdered at a residence in Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The child was the daughter of the woman’s friend. Police said the suspect in the case is currently absconding. Forensic teams have reached the scene and are collecting evidence. This incident comes shortly after the recent killing of a mother and son in Lajpat Nagar.

