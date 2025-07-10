Delhi Crime: 23-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Jafrabad After Fight Over ₹2,000 Loan

A 23-year old man Fardeen was stabbed to death in Delhi's Jafrabad area after a late-night argument over a ₹2,000 loan. When Fardeen and his friend Javed confronted their acquaintance Adil about the unpaid money, Adil allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked both of them.Fardeen's father rushed him to the hospital, but doctors couldn't save him. Adil ran away from the scene, while his brother Kamil and father Shakeel were reportedly there during the incident. Police have registered a case and are searching for Adil and the weapon.Forensic teams have collected evidence, but so far no one else has been arrested as the investigation continues.

This gruesome crime comes on the heels of a chilling double murder which rocked the national capital a few days ago. A woman and a 6-month-old infant were found stabbed to death in the Majnu Ka Tila area on Tuesday. The police confirmed that the suspect, believed to be the woman's boyfriend, is currently on the run. According to police officials, the dead woman has been identified as Sonal. The infant was the daughter of Sonal's friend Rashmi. The police said that Sonal had recently moved in with Rashmi after parting ways with her boyfriend Nikhil, with whom she had been in a live-in relationship.

Officials stated that tensions between Sonal and Nikhil had escalated in recent days. Enraged over her leaving him, he went to the friend’s home where she was staying and killed her and the toddler on Tuesday afternoon.Nikhil also tried to die by suicide in the house, but after his attempt failed, he fled to his sister’s place in Haldoni. At the time of the incident, the mother was out with her husband picking up her 5-year-old daughter from school. According to police sources, Nikhil allegedly killed the woman first out of anger for leaving him and then murdered the toddler as revenge against the mother for providing his former partner a place to stay away from him.