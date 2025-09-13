Delhi Crime: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Karawal Nagar, Accused Flee After Firing

Delhi: A firing incident was reported in which 30-year-old man was reportedly shot dead in New Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. Victim, identified as Rohit Yadav, was found lying dead on the ground, said police. During preliminary inquiry, it has been revealed that 2-3 people had fired on the victim and then fled the scene.

According to information this incident took place on Friday evening. Police said that the firing incident took place near Nanak Dairy in Kamal Vihar, Karawal Nagar under Karawal Nagar police station area. Deceased Rohit Yadav was originally a resident of Bhopura Ghaziabad and had come to Karawal Nagar for some work. Suddenly 2 to 3 attackers opened fire on him and fled from the spot.

Officer said that forensic teams have been called to investigate the spot. Legal action has been initiated and several teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused as soon as possible. Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is going on.