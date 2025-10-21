Delhi Crime: 72-Year-Old Man Injured in Firing Incident Near Turkman Gate

A 72-year-old man, identified as Shahbuddin, sustained injuries in a firing incident near Turkman Gate in the Chandni Mahal area of Central Delhi. The incident took place late on Monday, prompting immediate police response.

According to officials, several rounds were fired during the incident. Shahbuddin was quickly rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. Hospital authorities have confirmed that his condition is stable.

Delhi Police have registered a case of attempted murder and have launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the firing.

Last week, a 30-year-old man was critically injured after being allegedly by in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Thursday.Police received information about the firing around 8:30 a.m. at Karawal Nagar police station. "A man with gunshot wounds was found near Jagdamba Colony and was taken to GTB Hospital," a senior police officer said.He was identified as Shrikant, a law student from Jauhari Pur who works for an advocate at Tis Hazari Court.Shrikant was in his car when two bike-borne assailants fired multiple rounds and fled the scene.