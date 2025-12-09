Delhi Crime Branch busts factory producing counterfeit oil filters of top auto brands

New Delhi, Dec 9 The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a factory allegedly involved in manufacturing counterfeit oil filters of well-known automotive brands, including Bosch, Tata and JCB, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The operation, led by the ARSC unit of the Crime Branch, resulted in the recovery of 1,917 duplicate oil filters along with dyes, printing equipment and branded packaging material.

According to Delhi Police, the raid was conducted on December 4 in the Anand Parbat Industrial Area after a specific tip-off was received by SI Imran Khan about the ongoing manufacture of duplicate auto parts.

A team comprising SIs Imran Khan, Devi Dayal and Gurmeet, along with other staff, and led by Inspectors Mangesh Tyagi and Robin Tyagi, carried out the operation under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Kumar Nagpal.

Police said factory owner Manmeet Singh, a resident of Delhi, was apprehended from the spot. The raid was conducted in the presence of authorised representatives of Tata Motors, Bosch Ltd and JCB India.

“A total 1917 duplicate Oil Filters of Bosch, Tata & JCB Brand and 05 Dyes of Tata brand, 04 Dyes of JCB brand, 01 Dye Printing Machine, JCB stickers, holograms and card boxes were seized from the factory,” the police said in its press note.

“In this regard, a case under Sections u/s 63/65 Copyright Act & 103/104 Trademark Act, P.S.Crime Branch, Delhi, was registered, and investigation was taken up accordingly. Sections 318(4)/336 (3) of BNS pertaining to cheating and forgery were also added in the case,” it said.

Police said the investigation now focusses on identifying the supply chain and other individuals who may be involved in the illegal manufacturing activity.

During interrogation, Manmeet Singh reportedly told police that he had been producing and supplying duplicate auto parts for the past year.

He sourced raw material from multiple vendors, finished the auto parts at his factory and supplied them back to the vendors or sold them in the market, based on demand.

Police stated that the accused had no previous criminal record. His background indicates he grew up in Delhi, completed higher secondary education and previously worked in the business of manufacturing local auto parts.

“Investigation in the case regarding the syndicate involve in manufacturing, duplicate auto parts is in progress,” said DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

