Delhi Crime Branch busts gang manufacturing fake cancer drugs

The Delhi Crime Branch on Tuesday busted a gang involved in manufacturing fake life-saving cancer drugs, informed officers.

According to Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, RS Yadav, 2 engineers, a doctor and an MBA have been arrested in this connection. Three more accused persons are absconding and a search is on to nab them at the earliest, he added.

"An international fake drug manufacturing racket was busted and 7 persons, including 2 engineers, a doctor and an MBA, were arrested. The accused were involved in manufacturing fake life-saving cancer drugs. A factory in Sonipat, Haryana and a godown in Ghaziabad were busted," Yadav said.

The police said they recovered fake medicines priced at Rs 8 crore.

According to the police, the racket was in operation for the last 3-4 years.

"We've recovered fake medicines priced at Rs 8 crore in the market. The racket was operational for the last 3-4 years. It shifted locations at least twice, but we kept tracking them. At least 3 more persons involved in this racket are absconding and efforts are on to catch them at the earliest," the Special CP, Crime Branch said.

On November 14, Delhi Police's cyber crime wing busted a gang involved in an online, pan-India Ola electric scooty scam with the arrest of all 20 gang members from different parts of the country, including Bengaluru, Gurugram and Patna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Mahla said on Monday.

The DCP said that the gang duped over 1,000 persons of crores of rupees online in the name of selling them electric scooties.

The gang bust came during a thorough investigation after the registration of a first information report (FIR) on October 8 under Section 420 of the IPC.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint received by the cyber police station on October 7, the DCP added.

On the modus operandi of the gang, the police said that two persons in Bengaluru designed a fake website for Ola scooters.

The gang used to target gullible persons who search about Ola scooters and want to know about them on the website, the police added.

As soon as they uploaded their details on the website, both the Bengaluru men would share their mobile numbers and other details with their gang members in the other states, they added.

Subsequently, the gang members from Bihar and Telangana called the victims and asked them to transfer Rs 499 online in the name of booking an Ola scooter, they added.

The gang members further asked the victims to transfer Rs. 60,000 to 70,000 in the name of insurance and transportation charges for the scooty.

In his complaint, the complainant alleged that he tried to book an Ola electric scooter via the Ola app on September 26 as it is the only way to purchase it. However, he was not able to complete the process.

On the same day, he received a call from someone claiming to represent Ola electric scooter who described the offline process to him, police said, adding the next day, he received another call from the same person informing him about the booking process, the cost of which was Rs. 499.

He paid that amount via the PayU app and in return, the caller sent a fake booking confirmation slip, the complainant stated.

On the next day, he received an email about all finance options and as per his suggestion, the complainant decided to go with Ola money for finance. Then he generated a down payment link of Rs. 30,000 which was received via PayU app on WhatsApp, the complaint said.

As per the finance plan, the complainant agreed to pay Rs. 30,000 as down payment and the remaining amount in easy monthly instalments (EMIs), the complainant added.

The complainant further stated that he rceived an email where the sanctioned amount was shown as Rs. 72,000 and the rest was required to be paid by him. After getting the email, he talked to that person again, who suggested that he pay the remaining amount.

At this, the complainant said he agreed to pay the amount and asked him to start the transfer process.

Subsequently, the caller rang up the complainant and told him that the two-wheeler would be dispatched that day itself but he had to pay the remaining amount and an additional Rs 13,000 as delivery charge.

The cyber crime cell launched a probe after eceiving the complaint and eventually busted the gang.

( With inputs from ANI )

