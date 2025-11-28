Delhi Crime Branch, Telangana anti-narcotics bureau bust African drug cartel; narcotics worth Rs 12 crore seized

New Delhi, Nov 28 In a major inter-state crackdown on a transnational drug trafficking network, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), has dismantled a sprawling African drug cartel operating across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The joint operation, conducted at multiple locations, resulted in the arrest of key cartel members, seizure of high-value narcotics worth around Rs 12 crore, and the detention of 30 illegally overstaying foreign nationals.

Officials said the action stemmed from intelligence shared by TGNAB in connection with FIR No. 08/25 registered in Hyderabad.

”The coordinated efforts of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau resulted in significant narcotics seizures across multiple locations, including Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Nilothi, Pratap Enclave, Greater Noida, Munirka, demonstrating the effectiveness of the joint operation,” the Delhi Police said in its press note.

One of the breakthroughs was at Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar, where Ugandan national Zainab Kyobutungi, believed to be a key supplier in the network, was arrested.

Police recovered 195 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of MDMA and Rs 40,500 in cash, leading to the registration of an NDPS case.

At Sant Garh, Tilak Nagar, Nigerian national Bekki, identified as a major distributor, was arrested with 5,209 MDMA pills, 35.46 grams of cocaine and Rs 78,000 in cash.

Her disclosures led to the arrest of another Nigerian, Frank, from Nihal Vihar, from whom 60 MD pills were recovered.

In another raid, police searched a locked property linked to Jean Ahmad alias Godwin, wanted by Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), and recovered over 106 grams of cocaine and 107 grams of heroin, indicating the premises were used as a storage hub.

The operation also led to the arrest of several Indian facilitators, including Badruddin, Zafar, and others who allegedly handled the cartel’s finances and communication infrastructure. Several accused supplied SIM cards on proxy credentials to ensure the cartel’s anonymity.

During the raids, police detained 30 foreign nationals, 12 women and 18 men, found overstaying without valid documents. While the men were shifted to a deportation facility, proceedings for the women are underway.

“This reflects the strong enforcement action taken to prevent illegal immigrants from using the national capital region as a haven for organised criminal activity,” Jt. Commissioner, Crime Branch, Surender Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor