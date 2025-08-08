Delhi Crime: Chain Snatcher Chokes Woman Unconscious in Shakarpur, Walks Away Casually; Video Surfaces

A theft incident was caught on camera were a man calmly follows woman before grabbing her neck from behind. He then snatches her gold earrings and chain. During this incident woman collapsed due to attack. This incident took place in Delhi Shakarpur area around 10 pm and was caught on camera. In video robbers can be seen dragging woman to the ground, stealing jewellery and casually walked away.

Footage clearly showed that victim was robbed, however Shakarpur police allegedly pressured the victim and her family to drop their complaint, and the family eventually decided not to pursue the matter further.

In separate incident Delhi's West District Police has arrested eight individuals involved in multiple criminal cases. These eight people are accused auto lifting. After the arrest police recovered six stolen scooties and four motorcycles from the accused.

The accused included some repeated offenders identified as Ankit, Harpreet, Narender, Arjun, Anil Chhidka and Gurmeet Singh. As per the IANS reports this arrest were made during the patrolling across the various police station. ks Away Casually