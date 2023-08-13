Delhi Crime: Five including 'complainant' held in staged robbery case

New Delhi, Aug 13 Delhi Police said on Sunday that they have arrested five persons and solved a staged robbery case amounting to Rs 10.80 lakh.

A senior police officer said that the accused have been identified as Akbar Ali, Zuber, Uruz, Zahid and Ansab. Incidentally, Uruz was the complainant, who later turned out to be an accused.

On the intervening night of August 9-10, a PCR call was received at the Seelampur police station reporting a robbery of Rs 10.80 lakh at gunpoint.

When the police reached the spot, the complainant, Uruz, said that he works at a metal sheets shop belonging to his maternal uncle. At around 12.30 a.m., while he was going to deliver a packet carrying Rs 10,80,000 in cash to a client, he was allegedly intercepted by two persons who robbed him at gunpoint.

"The CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity were scrutinised in detail and in one of the frames, a suspected person was seen carrying a similar polythene bag in his hand which was robbed from the 'victim'. The suspect was further seen handing over the bag to another person in Jafrabad area," the police said.

The police said that both the persons -- identified as Akbar Ali and Zuber -- were nabbed.

During their sustained interrogation, they confessed about their involvement in the instant case and further revealed the involvement of Uruz as a conspirator of the robbery plan.

"Uruz was apprehended and during interrogation, he disclosed that he shared the information about the delivery of cash to his cousin Zaid, and both of them hatched a plan of robbery and project Uruz as the victim," the police said.

Zaid was also apprehended who confessed about his involvement in the case and further revealed about Ansab. Together they hired two robbers with the help of Ansab’s brother who works as a driver in Kuwait, and they carried out the robbery.

While executing the plan, Zaid kept informing about the location of Uruz to both the robbers -- Akbar and Zuber. At the time of commission of robbery, Zaid was present there at a distance and signalled the robbers about Uruz carrying the payment.

"They all made conspiracy and together they executed their plan of robbery in which one of the conspirators was projected as a victim. Further efforts are being made to trace their possible involvement in other cases," the police said.

