Delhi Crime: Girl Shot Dead Inside Doctor’s Clinic in Jahangirpuri; Attacker on the Run

A minor girl was shot dead by her alleged lover with the help of a friend on Monday night in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The accused fired three to four rounds at the girl before fleeing the scene. The incident took place in the D Block area of Jahangirpuri. The girl was immediately rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of murder.

A girl was shot dead inside a doctor’s clinic in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The attacker entered the clinic, fired at her, and fled. Police received a PCR call, reached the spot, and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/mi1w0hQgb2 — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2025

The deceased was a resident of Jahangirpuri. The main accused has been identified as 20-year-old Aryan, who also lived in the same locality. A police team is conducting raids at his possible hideouts.

Initial investigation suggests that the victim had gone to the nearby D-E Block market with her friend. Around 8:10 p.m., Aryan arrived at the spot with another person and opened fire on the girl at doctor’s clinic.

Media reports said the accused and the victim were neighbours and were reportedly in a relationship. The two had a falling out recently, which may have led to the attack. The police are questioning the girl’s family and working to trace the absconding accused.