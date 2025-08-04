Delhi Crime: Man Allegedly Shoots Caretaker After Heated Argument in Fatehpur Beri, Accused Arrested

Another shooting incident took place in New Delhi where a 37-year-old gardener was shot dead early Monday morning for closing the property gate. This incident took place in Fatehpur Beri area near Delhi. The deceased identified as Santlal also used to work as a caretaker of the property.

According to PTI report police has arrested 19-year-old accused who allegedly shot deceased in the chest. The incident happened around 2am near Shamshan Ghat in Dera village. An officer said, following the incident police team rushed to the spot, it was found that a man had been shot and was lying motionless near the cremation ground.

During the investigation an empty cartridge was recovered from the spot, he said. As per the reports Piyush and Santlal had a verbal altercation regarding a gate. The altercation escalated, and Piyush allegedly shot Santlal in a fit of rage before fleeing the scene," the officer said. Police questioned the accused and he confessed about the crime and handed over the gun to police. When questioned, Piyush confessed to the crime and led the police to the gun he had hidden in his house. Santlal's body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for a post-mortem. Piyush Yadav operated his real estate business from Chhatarpur Phase 2. Santlal took care of properties in the same vicinity.

In separate incident, A shop owner was shot dead near the Nizamuddin Markaz area in Delhi on Friday night, August 1. According to the police, multiple rounds of gunfire were heard outside the Markaz at around 11 pm, and one person, identified as Furkan, was shot. He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. According to reports, some miscreants attacked the shop owner over a dispute related to vacating the shop. An eyewitness at the scene told TV9 that a man named Ehsan, along with his associates, suddenly started firing at the shopkeeper, Furkan. At least five rounds were fired, causing panic and chaos in the area.