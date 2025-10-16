Delhi Crime: Man Injured in Karawal Nagar After Assailants Open Fire on Car; Police Launch Investigation

A person identified as Shrikant, who works for a lawyer, was shot at in the Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi today morning around 8:30 am. According to Delhi Police, the incident took place at Jagdamba Colony on Nala Road where the victim was found injured near his vehicle. Shrikant was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital for medical treatment. Doctors attending to him have stated that his condition is stable. Residents have been urged to cooperate with the investigation as efforts to trace the culprits continue.

Crime and forensic teams are currently inspecting the scene to collect evidence. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Karawal Nagar Police Station.Multiple teams from Karawal Nagar Police Station and the operations unit of the North East District have been deployed to identify and arrest those involved. The investigation is ongoing.

In recent times, there has been a steep rise in the number of crime related incidents in North Delhi. Few months ago, five people, including two bystanders, were injured in a firing incident in Jyotinagar. According to the police, the incident was reported around 9 pm on at Jyoti Nagar police station by a man who claimed that his son had been shot at by unknown assailants. Upon arrival, police found that multiple rounds had been fired during the clash and injured people were rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment.A crime team and forensic experts were called to examine the scene, where several empty cartridges and a live cartridge were recovered.