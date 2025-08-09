Delhi Crime: Man Kills Wife, Two Daughters After Domestic Dispute, Arrested

A shocking incident of crime has reported in Delhi's Karawal Nagar were a 29-year-old man allegedly kills 28-year-old wife and two minor daughters. Police reported this case at around 7:15 am. Following the incident police has arrested husband Pardeep Kashyap and booked him on charges of murder. According to police, Kashyap confessed to the killings and told investigators that the couple often fought.

Accused was tracked to Mukund Vihar, where he was apprehended," said the officer. Kashyap confessed to the killings, telling investigators the couple fought frequently, according to police.

Authorities are interviewing neighbors and relatives to learn more about the family and the disputes. "We are verifying the accused's claims and reconstructing the incident to determine the precise motive," an officer stated. In separate incident minor girl was shot dead by her alleged lover with the help of a friend on Monday night in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The accused fired three to four rounds at the girl before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place in the D Block area of Jahangirpuri. The girl was immediately rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Police have sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of murder.