Delhi Crime: Minor Girl Trapped in Prostitution Racket Rescued By Police, Accused Arrested

Minor girl who was rescued by Delhi police after they unearthed a big racket revealed some shocking information to police. She claimed that she was pushed into this business a year ago and had to please 8-20 customers every night. When girl felt physically unwell they use to give her medicines. Afterward, she was sent back to customers. She received Rs 500 for this work, but only occasionally and upon request. When she asked to stop, she was threatened with the release of obscene videos of her. Police has registered a case and arrested the accused.

Police suspect that this is a big racket. Further investigation is underway. According to information provided by the victim she betrayed by a friend who promised to introduce her to influential people who could provide financial assistance. This friend introduced her to a young man and enticed her with the prospect of easy money. After a few days, the victim realized she was being drawn into a dangerous situation. When she tried to leave, these individuals blackmailed her with obscene videos and threatened her. The friend was also involved in the threats.

Victims mother passed away a few years ago. She lived with her father, who was addicted to alcohol. Girl used to tell her father that she was on call center job and used to leave home every evening at 5-6am after spending the night with the customers she would return 5-6am. AVA, an organization working for the protection and safety of child rights, helped the girl in this. Senior Director Manish Sharma said, 'Our team reached the gang by pretending to be customers. It took us more than a month to win their trust. After much bargaining, we paid him online but he immediately changed his location. Finally, he called us to Dwarka. We immediately informed DCP West Dwarka Range Ankit Kumar Singh about this. Singh immediately informed his team and prepared for a raid. This saved her life.