Delhi Crime News: 22-Year-Old Stabbed By Neighbour Over Money Dispute, Five Arrested

In tragic turn of events a 22-year-old man allegedly got stabbed to death with screwdriver over money dispute in north east of Delhi. Following this incident police has arrested five people from the same family including the prime accused for the alleged murder, police said. As per the reports accused and victim were neighbours.

On Friday, Nafiz, who owns a shop in the locality, had an dispute over money with his neighbours. Argument turned violent and victim stabbed on the left side of his abdomen with a screwdriver. Following this incident he was taken to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, said officials.

Police investigations revealed the deceased had a prior dispute with his neighbors regarding money. The complainant, Muzaffar, brother-in-law of the deceased, reported that the accused were all related. The prime accused, Sekh Islam (27), was apprehended along with his brother Sohal (20), brother-in-law Nazrul alias Nadem (43), mother Salma Begum (55), and sister Mamuni (32). Police have registered a case under the BNS and arrested all five accused, alleging that Islam inflicted the fatal stab wound.