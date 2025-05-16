Delhi Crime: Police Arrest Two for Robbing Teacher by Rendering Him Unconscious

Two people have been held by Delhi police for allegedly robbing govt school teacher. This incident took place in Delhi's Burari area on Friday. The accused rendered the primary school teacher at govt schhol is Kadi Vihar made him unconscious using chemical spray before robbing him. As per the police reports the robbery happened on may 8 and Meena made PCR call and reported that four men on motorcycle approached him at pusta road around 8pm, sprayed something on him to make him unconscious and fled with his motorcycle, two mobile phones, and wallet.

Following the robbery, a case was registered, police started investigation of CCTV footage which showed four individuals arriving on one motorcycle and leaving on two, though their faces were hidden and the trail went cold. Monitoring entry-exit points, police apprehended Arjun and Sujeet, matching the victim's description, after a brief chase.

A caArjun, a repeat offender with nine prior theft and drug cases, allegedly influenced Sujeet, who had no prior record but succumbed to drug addiction leading to crime. Police recovered the stolen motorcycle used in the robbery and are seeking their accomplices and the remaining stolen items . Arjun and Sujeet confessed, implicating Vishal and Jatin. According to DCP Raja Banthia, they admitted to spraying the victim to incapacitate him while their accomplices stole his phone and wallet. (With PTI Inputs)