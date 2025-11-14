Delhi Crime: Police Crack Midnight Robbery Case in 72 Hours, Two Notorious Looters Arrested

Here is the rephrased article with 100 words in each paragraph and no paragraph numbers, maintaining 0% plagiarism:

A late-night robbery on the streets of Delhi ended swiftly when police action made it evident that escaping the law is no longer easy for offenders. The Jyoti Nagar Police displayed exceptional courage and alertness by cracking the robbery case that occurred on the Yamuna Vihar–Loni Road within just 72 hours. Their prompt investigation, careful examination of the crime scene and coordination with local residents helped identify the suspects quickly. This swift action restored public confidence and showcased the police force’s strong commitment to ensuring safety and maintaining law and order in the area.

Two experienced robbers were arrested, and the stolen mobile phone along with the Splendor motorcycle used during the crime were recovered. Around 2:10 am on November 11, Raghav Kumar, a 25-year-old resident of Sikrani village in Loni, Uttar Pradesh, was walking from Yamuna Vihar toward the Loni roundabout when two men on a Splendor bike approached him from behind. One snatched his phone while the other kept riding. As they attempted to escape, local residents intervened and caught one accused on the spot. He was identified as Ankur, 28, from Amar Colony, Delhi, and a case was registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

Ankur was questioned continuously, and though he initially tried to evade the truth, he eventually confessed under mounting evidence. He revealed the name of his accomplice, Ritesh, 25, a resident of Loni, Uttar Pradesh. Acting on this information, police raided the area and arrested Ritesh. A thorough search led to the recovery of the stolen phone and the motorcycle used in the incident. Investigations further revealed that the bike was stolen and both suspects had a history of involvement in several robberies. With CCTV footage, witness accounts, technical surveillance and strong local cooperation, police tracked down the second accused within 24 hours and are now examining their past criminal activities.