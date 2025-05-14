Delhi Crime: Retired BSNL Staff Duped Of ₹14 Lakh by Fraudsters Posing as Mumbai Crime Branch Officers

A retired government employee was recently scammed out of over ₹14 lakh after receiving a suspicious video call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch and falsely accused the victim of being involved in an online fraud. Using fear tactics and a fake CBI warrant, the scammer managed to extort a large sum of money from the elderly man. According to the police, the victim, Kailash, resides in Delhi's Kishanganj with his family and is a retired employee of BSNL. He received a video call from an unknown number during which the caller identified himself as an officer from the Cyber Crime Branch, Mumbai. The caller claimed that Kailash’s mobile SIM was being blocked due to alleged fraudulent activity linked to his net banking account. The caller warned him that the police were on their way to arrest him, causing the victim to panic.

Taking advantage of his fear, the fraudster asked for Kailash’s personal details and claimed that legal action would be taken against him. Shortly after, Kailash received a fake letter on WhatsApp, allegedly from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), containing fabricated legal threats and claims of a registered FIR. In his complaint to the police, Kailash stated that the Canara Bank account mentioned by the scammer had been closed around 20-25 years ago. The fraudster then sent a new bank account number and IFSC code, claiming it belonged to a government account. He instructed Kailash to transfer his funds to this account to help resolve the alleged case. Trusting the caller, Kailash transferred ₹14,17,638 via RTGS, believing the money would be returned once the investigation was over. Later, realizing he had been scammed in the name of the Mumbai Crime Branch, Kailash immediately reported the incident through the Cyber Crime helpline number 1930 and filed a complaint on the national cybercrime portal. The North Cyber Cell police have registered an FIR under relevant sections and begun their investigation.

Key Precautions to Avoid Such Scams:

Authorities like Police, CBI, or ED do not send notices through video calls or WhatsApp.

Do not panic or transfer money based on online threats.

Ignore suspicious emails and verify through official departments if needed.

Avoid sharing personal information over the phone with unknown callers.

In case of fraud, immediately contact your nearest cyber police station.

Report incidents through helpline 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in.

