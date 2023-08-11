Delhi Crime: Siblings stabbed to death, accused held

New Delhi, Aug 11 Two brothers were stabbed to death by a 25-year-old man near a hotel in Southwest Delhi, the police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Umaang, while the deceased have been identified as Rajesh Yadav (42) and Ranjan Yadav (26), both residents of Mahipalpur. Rajesh was married to Umang's sister.

Providing details, the police said the incident took place on Thursday. A call was received at the Vasant Kunj police station at around 11 p.m., reporting a stabbing incident.

On reaching the spot near Avalon Hotel in Mahipalpur, the police found two unconscious men with stab wounds on their bodies.

"The suspect was also present at the scene. The injured were rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where they were both declared brought dead," the officer said.

Ranjan worked as a peon at a clinic in Malviya Nagar, while Rajesh was employed at a bank in Gurugram.

"Umang, who worked as a waiter at Avalon Hotel, has been taken into custody," the officer said.

Based on preliminary findings, it has been revealed that Rajesh and Ranjan had gone to visit Umang at his workplace. Rajesh was not on good terms with his wife.

"When the two brothers reached the accused's workplace, a confrontation broke out leading to the accused stabbing them," the officer added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor