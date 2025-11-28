Delhi Crime: Teen Stabbed to Death in Rohini; Police Detain Three Minors

A stabbing incident has came to light in northwest Delhi after having quarrel in Karala area. Following the incident police have detained three juveniles in connection with the murder and launched further investigation. As per the information provided by police, they received information on Thursday from a hospital in Rohini about the teenager, who was brought with stab injuries and was declared dead.

Police recorded the statement of the victim's cousin, a juvenile eyewitness, who said he and his friend Armaan (18) arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a quarrel. The victim and others were arguing with three 15-year-old boys when one of the juveniles allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen and thigh. The accused then fled the scene.

Officers added that, we have checked CCTV footage and gathered local intelligence. Two young people have been taken into custody. The teenager was an 11th-grade student at a private school in Karala. His father is employed by NDPL, and his mother is a homemaker. The officer added that they are questioning the young people to determine the precise motive for the murder.