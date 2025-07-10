Delhi Crime: Three Arrested For Allegedly Duping Money Transfer Firm Of Rs 36 Lakh

Police has arrested three accused in significant fraud case of Rs 36 lakh, it is alleged that exploiting admin access to its digital wallet system, an official said on Wednesday. Accused identified as Saurabh Jain a registered distributor of the firm. He claimed that he was roped in by the two ex-employees. Sanjay Sharma and Chandrakant who promised him a large share in the illicitly transferred funds. According to PTI reports, accused misused their knowledge of the internal systems and gained unauthorised access to the company’s admin portal, which facilitates wallet transactions from the company’s account to distributors’ account, the DCP said.

Police stated that Sharma and Chandrakant were arrested and confessed during questioning. They allegedly converted wallet credits into cash using accounts managed by Jain. The police recovered four mobile phones and data storage devices used in the fraud. Investigators also seized digital evidence, such as IP logs, email credentials, recharge patterns, and login sessions, which connected all three accused to the same devices and Wi-Fi networks, according to the officer.The investigation is ongoing to trace the path of the stolen funds and to find out if more employees or other people were involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said, “Sharma and Chandrakant disclosed that they were disgruntled due to alleged non-payment of pending salaries after resignation. They misused their knowledge of the internal systems and gained access to the company’s admin portal”. He said further added, the trio orchestrated a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting the money transfer and holiday booking company by exploiting backend access to its wallet crediting system.

“The firm detected unauthorised wallet transactions worth Rs 36 lakh on May 28, 2024, without any actual deposits made into its official bank account. The system, which allows wallet credits only after verifying corresponding bank deposits by retailers or distributors, had been bypassed using internal administrator-level credentials,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered, and technical analysis of cyber footprints led the police to Saurabh, whose distributor ID was linked to a retailer account under the name Rani Singh that had received the entire Rs 36 lakh in three unauthorised transactions.