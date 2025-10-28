Delhi Crime: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Firing at Youth Over Bursting Firecrackers

Delhi: Police arrest two men for allegedly shooting and injuring youth during fight while bursting fire crackers in an inebriated state in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area . Incident occurred in the early hours of October 21 on Lawrence Road. Victim came to visit his grand mother. Around 1 am, the accused who was under influence of Alcohol were bursting firecrackers and shouting abuses in public. When victim and his friend tried to stop them, fight broke out, during which Avinash fired multiple rounds, one of which hit Bhanu in the stomach.

Injured was rushed to the Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital," he said. Senior police officer said, accused Avinash alias Tony and Sunny alias Raftaar were nabbed. Case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act was registered and a team formed to trace the culprits. According to PTI investigating team reviewed CCTV footage collected from the area, identified the escape route and developed local intelligence.

Also Read: Jaipur Bus Fire: 2 Burnt To Death, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Touching High-Tension Wire

Police arrested Avinash and Sunny shortly after the incident. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the firing, along with Jeeshan, who remains at large. Police seized a pistol used in the crime based on information from Avinash. Both Avinash, previously charged under the NDPS Act and addicted to intoxicants, and Sunny, known for petty theft and local disputes, are habitual offenders. Authorities are currently working to apprehend Jeeshan.