Delhi Crime: Woman Befriends Mother, Kidnaps 4-Month-Old Boy From Old Delhi Railway Station; Arrested

Delhi: A shocking case of kidnapping has came to light from where a four-month-old boy was abducted by woman in Delhi. According to media reports, police have arrested woman from Ghaziabad for allegedly kidnapping toddler from outside the old Delhi railway station. During investigation, accused stated that they had three daughter and had been wanted to have son from long time. Police added that the infant was found with her and was safely recovered on Tuesday.

According to PTI report, a 27-year-old mother living on the footpath near the bus stand at the railway station, reported his child went missing. Officer said, accused Woman, who identified herself as Aarti, often use to visit her and play with her children and boy was seen last seen playing with accused.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was taken up. A team traced the last active location of the suspect's phone to Loni in Ghaziabad. After statement, FIR was registered, team started searching for the accused and apprehended from Loni Dehat on Tuesday evening.

During questioning, Aarti confessed she has three daughters and desired a son. Having lived in the area due to her husband's former employment at a tea stall near the railway station, she befriended the mother by offering food and playing with her children before abducting the baby, according to police.