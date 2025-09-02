Delhi Crime: Woman Strangled to Death by Husband for Making Social Media Reels

A social media content creator was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Najafgarh, Delhi. The husband, an e-rickshaw driver, was reportedly unhappy with her making reels. After the murder, he tried to take his own life but survived. He is now in police custody. Investigation is ongoing. A similar incident was reported in April from Punjab.

The body of a social media influencer was discovered in a car in the parking lot of a Punjab-based university. The influencer was identified as Kamal Kaur, who was found dead at Adesh Medical University on Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway.The body, which was discovered on the back seat of a vehicle bearing Ludhiana registration plates, was initially unidentifiable. A foul smell emanating from the car prompted a complaint, following which officers reached the scene.

"We had received information that a car had been stationary in the parking area of Aadesh Hospital and there was a strong smell coming from it," said Narendra Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bathinda. "On inspection, we found a woman's body in the back seat. She was later identified as Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur, aged around 30, a resident of Ludhiana."According to the police, Ms Kaur had left home on June 9, informing her family she was heading to Bathinda to attend a promotional event. There had been no contact since. Ms Kaur had more than 383,000 followers on Instagram.