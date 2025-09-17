Delhi Crime: Young-Man Stabbed to Death By His Friend For Having Affair With Sister, Case Registered

Delhi: Man was stabbed by his 22-year-old friend for allegedly having affair with with her sister. This incident took place in northeast Delhi in Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura. Accused suspected that deceased was having an affair with his sister and in fit of rage he killed his friend. According to police sources, the accused and Abhishek Sharma alias Tinu, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, were good friends and used to visit each other's houses.

Few days ago, the accused came to know that Abhishek was having an affair with his 19-year-old sister. Due to this, the accused asked Abhishek to stay away from his sister several times. However, Abhishek did not listen despite repeated requests. During the morning of Monday, the two had another argument.

The enraged accused stabbed Abhishek with a knife and fled the scene. As soon as the police got to know about the incident, they found Abhishek lying in a pool of blood. Injured Abhishek was immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

After the incident, a forensic team inspected the spot and collected necessary evidence. Abhishek's body has been sent to GTB Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is underway.