Delhi Customs nab Bangladeshi duo with gold valued Rs 1.5 cr

New Delhi, Dec 27 Delhi Customs officials have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals and recovered over two kgs of gold valued at Rs 1.5 crore at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, an official said.

According to the officials, on the basis of profiling, the Customs have seized 2,724 grams of gold valued at Rs 1.5 Crore brought by two Bangladeshi nationals.

“They had arrived from Abu Dhabi and were intercepted by the officials.On checking, gold bars and jewellery weighing over two kgs were recovered,” said the official.

“The passengers have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway,” the official added

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor