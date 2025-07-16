Delhi: Cyber stalker arrested for defaming woman on social media

New Delhi, July 16 The cyber cell of Delhi Police nabbed a stalker from Maharashtra on Wednesday, for harassing and defaming a woman by posting her photographs with offensive comments on social media platforms and also writing her phone numbers on public places, including toilet walls.

The accused, identified as Yasin Sheikh, was nabbed from Pune, based on the complaint of a 38-year-old woman at North District police station.

According to the victim, the accused was harassing and torturing her by uploading her pictures on social media and writing derogatory comments.

She also claimed that the accused took out her mobile number from her Instagram account and inscribed it at various public places, including the walls of toilets, railway platforms in Pune.

She also alleged that the accused was creating multiple Instagram accounts with her name and uploading videos with her mobile number, along with derogatory remarks like "Call girl service".

This caused her huge mental trauma as she was receiving phone calls from multiple unknown numbers, with nasty requests.

Following the complaints, a police team scanned the call records of the accused's mobile number and also IP addresses to track him down.

Following raids, Sheikh, who was harassing the complainant for the last 2-3 years, was apprehended.

When grilled by the police, Sheikh said that he was a resident of Pune and worked as an auto-rickshaw driver. He is said to be eccentric and mentally unstable.

Sheikh told the cops during interrogation that he had a girlfriend who used to work with the husband of the complainant. The accused told police that he had asked his girlfriend not to work with him.

Sheikh claimed that he tried to convince the complainant's husband (boss of his girlfriend) to make distance with her, but as the latter did not pay any heed, the accused acted in revenge to defame the complainant.

When the police questioned the girl in question, she denied having an affair with the accused and said he was just her friend. She further said that after noticing his friend's obsession, she unfriended him, even on social media platforms.

