Delhi: Cyclist dies after being hit by BMW with VIP plate, driver held
By ANI | Published: November 27, 2022 05:40 PM 2022-11-27T17:40:28+5:30 2022-11-27T23:15:02+5:30
A person riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital on Sunday.
The accident took place on Sunday morning when the BMW car, bearing a VIP number plate, hit the cyclist, leading to his death.
The police said they have arrested the car's driver and have also started an investigation in the case.
( With inputs from ANI )
