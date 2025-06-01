Delhi Cylinder Blast: 3 Children Among 4 Injured in Sundar Nagri CNG Explosion (Watch Video)

A CNG cylinder explosion in Delhi’s Sundar Nagri area on Saturday afternoon left at least three to four people injured, prompting an emergency response from fire officials.The incident took place around 4:33 pm at a godown in K-Block, where old CNG cylinders were being stored and repaired. According to police from Nand Nagri station, the blast occurred during a repair operation at the premises located at K-322, Gali No. 6.

The explosion was powerful enough to blow off the iron gate of the godown. Three siblings—aged 4, 7, and 9—who were playing outside at the time, were injured. A worker inside the godown, identified as 25-year-old Arshad, also sustained injuries.All the injured were immediately taken to GTB Hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is currently being monitored.Teams from the Crime Branch and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the site. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and any negligence involved in the case.

