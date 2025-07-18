Delhi: Dabri roundabout most notorious spot for accidents during water-logging

New Delhi, July 18 The Drain Road near Dabri roundabout in west Delhi is the city's most notorious spot that reports the maximum number of about 11 road accidents annually due to waterlogging between July and September, according to Delhi Traffic Police data on Friday.

Apart from this roundabout, there are about 193 accident-prone waterlogging hotspots in the city that recorded nearly 400 incidents last year. Water-logging emerged as a key contributory factor in almost all the incidents recorded at these points during monsoon, said an official.

To reduce waterlogging-related accidents in the current season, the traffic police shared a list of 194 hotspots with civic agencies during pre-monsoon deliberations with a request for corrective infrastructural changes to ensure smooth flow of rainwater at these points, said a senior official.

The traffic police report was marked to Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), flagging the risks at these spots due to waterlogging, he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, said the city's second most hazardous road stretch in terms of water-logging-related accidents is the Rohtak Road stretch between Mundka and Tikri Border.

This stretch recorded 10 accidents due to waterlogging last year, he said.

The most common fault detected at most of the spots or stretches is the drain's higher level as compared to the road, leading to waterlogging.

A poor design of the drainage system was responsible for causing nine accidents during waterlogging last year at south Delhi's Khanpur T-point on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road from July to September. Eight incidents were reported on GTK Depot Road.

For preparing the list of 194 accident-prone hotspots, the traffic police divided the city into two zones for better supervision of traffic arrangements.

The other accident-prone hotspots in the list include Minto Bridge, Minto Road to DDU Kali Marg, Rohtak Road stretch from Nangloi to Mundka, Old Delhi Police headquarters to IP flyover, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Prembari Underpass, Nigambodh Ghat, Rajghat, under the Iron bridge behind the Red Fort, Chatta Rail and RR Hospital.

Additional CP (Traffic) Gupta said they have deployed traffic and civic staff on the hotspots to prevent incidents.

