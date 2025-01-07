Delhi Dangal 2025: ECI warns netas against crossing moral limits after Ramesh Bidhuri, Atishi duel

New Delhi, Jan 7 In its strictest warning yet, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday told Delhi parties that it will not hesitate to file cases if they attempt to cross moral limits through derogatory comments against women during the poll campaign.

The ECI’s stern message comes in the backdrop of BJP candidate from Kalkaji seat Ramesh Bidhuri’s unsavoury comments - “smooth roads like Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks” and “Atishi has changed her father” - that targeted Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Announcing the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “In a democracy, there is no scope for derogatory comments, especially against women.”

As the Model Code of Conduct kicked in on Tuesday, the CEC said, "At the moment, we are advising our District Election Officers to observe restraint. But we will not hesitate to cross the line and take action if demeaning and derogatory comments against women are used.”

Expressing anger over attempts to lower the standards of the poll campaigns or engage children for seeking votes, the CEC said, “If needed, we will start filing cases.”

The CEC reiterated the poll panel’s commitment to maintain a level playing field and check foul play, saying, “On the one hand, we are trying to bring more and more women to the polling booth, on the other, such issues are discouraging voters.”

The CEC’s warning against making derogatory remarks on women comes a day after a distraught and teary-eyed Delhi CM Atishi lashed out at Bidhuri for pursuing “dirty politics” and stooping low to attack her 80-year-old educationist father.

“He is seeking votes by abusing my father and not on his performance in the constituency,” Atishi slammed, stating that the attacks on her father were very disturbing.

Earlier, during a poll rally in Delhi, Bidhuri stated, "Atishi has changed her father. She used to be Marlena, but now she is Singh. Her parents had filed a petition seeking clemency for Afzal Guru, the man responsible for killing young people."

Bidhuri had earlier stirred a hornet's nest while promising his voters that he would build "smooth roads like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks." He had later withdrawn his comments, saying his 'intention' was not to hurt anybody.

Bidhuri's slur drew the ire of the Congress. Reacting to his comments, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called the BJP an "anti-women party" and labelled his comments as "shameful" and a reflection of an "ugly mindset".

