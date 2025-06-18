Delhi: DDA Demolishes Slums on Loni Road in Gokal Puri Police Station Area (Watch Video)

Around 20 to 25 slums along Loni Road in the Gokal Puri police station area of Northeast Delhi were demolished Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday morning, June 18. The anti-encroachment drive was conducted under heavy police supervision.

The demolished slums are built approximately 40 to 45 years old, were removed by the DDA.. In total, there were about 40 slums. Residents, some of whom have lived in the area for decades, watched as bulldozers razed the structures, citing concerns about the lack of advance notice and uncertainty about their future.

DDA Demolishing Properties on Loni Road

Authorities stated that the operation was part of an ongoing effort to clear encroachments and reclaim public land in accordance with legal directives.

Meanwhile, security beefed up at Batla House area of southeast area of national capital. The high court on Tuesday, directed status quo till July 10 on the proposed demolitions by the DDA in the Batla House area.