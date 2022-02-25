Delhi: DDMA meeting underway, further relaxation of COVID restrictions likely to be taken up

A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is underway.

Further relaxation in the COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital in wake of a drop in cases is likely to be taken up.

The meeting is being held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, NITI Aayog member VK Paul and Health Department officials are also present in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

