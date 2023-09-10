Delhi Declaration healthy solution for equitable balance of interest: Russian foreign minister

New Delhi, Sep 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday said that a healthy solution has been found in the Delhi Declaration, which was adopted a day earlier at the G20 summit. "I think that a healthy solution has been found in the declaration regarding the need to strive for a clear and equitable balance of interest. It is one of the decent purposes and we are already on track. In our turn, we will continue strengthening these positive trends, including during Brazil's presidency next year and in 2025 during South Africa's presidency," Lavrov said.

While closing the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would convene another G20 summit via video conferencing late November. "It will be another opportunity for us to review the implementation of the agreements that we have reached today," he added further.

The Delhi Declaration does not mention Russia and refers to the Ukraine conflict as "war in Ukraine", a major climbdown from last year's Bali Declaration which had condemned the "war against Ukraine".

Ukraine on Saturday had said that the outcome document was “nothing to be proud of” and criticised it for not mentioning Russia.

On consensus over the Delhi Declaration, the Russian foreign minister said, "When they agreed to that, perhaps it was the voice of their conscience.

