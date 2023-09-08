Delhi Declaration to be made public after approval by leaders, says G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, Sep 8 In a guarded response to China's continuous opposition to various resolutions adopted at several G20 events, right from objecting to use of Sanskrit motto (Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam) for the multilateral event to inclusion of Ukraine conflict in various outcome documents, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Friday said that the Delhi Declaration will be finalised once it is approved by all the leaders participating in the G20 summit starting on Saturday.

"The journey (of G20 summit) has just now started, so some patience should be there.We will give a glimpse of the summit once it culminates. The leaders have to approve the recommendations, and once they get approved then they will be made public," Kant said regarding the contents of the joint declaration, also known as the Delhi Declaration.

Addressing the pre-summit press conference along with Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Chief Coordinator of India's G20 presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Kant said he was only the Sherpa of prime minister Narendra Modi and that the recommendations in the summit are given to the leaders, and once they get approved, the contents of the declaration will be put out publicly.

"Do realise the confidentiality of the declaration. We will elaborate on it once the contents are approved by the leaders," Kant reiterated.

Both Russia and China have repeatedly objected to inclusion of paragraphs on the Ukraine conflict in various outcome documents of several G20 fora in the past few months, which have been held in India in the run-up to the G20 leaders summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor